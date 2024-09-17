Five Calgary Flames games won't be on traditional TV this season

A handful of Calgary Flames games will not be televised on a traditional broadcast this upcoming season.

Sportsnet announced the Flames television schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season today, and five games are notably missing.

Those games won’t be on traditional television because Amazon has bought the rights to air select matchups this year. Prime Monday Night Hockey debuts this season, and Monday-night Canadian matchups will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, taking them off television.

The Flames have five games on their schedule that have been deemed Prime Monday Night Hockey games. The full list is below.

November 11: Los Angeles Kings @ Calgary Flames (6:30 pm MT)

November 25: Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators (5:30 pm MT)

January 13: Calgary Flames @ Chicago Blackhawks (5:30 pm MT)

March 17: Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs (5:30 pm MT)

March 31: Calgary Flames @ Colorado Avalanche (6:30 pm MT)

To watch these games, you must be an Amazon Prime member. The current subscription cost is $9.99 per month for Canadians.

The full schedule of all the Prime Monday Night Hockeygames can be seen below.

The team’s Sportsnet crew for regionally broadcasted games was also formally revealed today. Jon Abbot will be doing the play-by-play, Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen are on as game analysts and Ryan Leslie will be the host. Certain games are national broadcasts and will have a different team.

The Amazon crew is expected to include Jody Shelley and Thomas Hickey alongside John Forslund per sports media insider Jonah Siegal. It also appears that Adnan Virk and Andi Petrillo will be joined by Mark Messier in studio for some Amazon games per Siegal again.

Breaking: Sources tell me that in all likelihood joining John Forslund on Amazon's Monday Night Canadian Hockey telecast "in the booth" will be Jody Shelley (@shellyhawk45)& Thomas Hickey (@Thomas_Hickey14) no deals inked yet but looking good. Studio hosts tbd — jonah (@yyzsportsmedia) August 19, 2024

Amazon is getting involved in the NHL in more ways than one. They’ve also produced a still-unnamed docuseries that will be released sometime in the coming weeks. Their camera crews followed every team during last year’s postseason, with a special focus on a handful of stars.

The team reportedly had no editorial control over the contents of the docuseries per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts. This should create some great behind-the-scenes content for fans.