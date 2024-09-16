Flames preparing to take down Gaudreau tribute at Saddledome

The Calgary Flames have announced plans to remove the sprawling fan-made tribute to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau from the Saddledome.

Staffers will begin dismantling the memorial space this morning following the end of the 13-day dedicatory period. The site was something to behold as fans decided to lay everything from flowers and hockey sticks to Johnny’s favourite purple Gatorade.

It was the site of a moving vigil that saw thousands attend the Saddledome to reminisce and remember how much Johnny meant to Calgary. To see it be removed makes sense, but it will still be sad not to see all the chalk drawings, #13 Flames jerseys, and the countless loving messages laid out.

“The Calgary Flames sincerely appreciate the care and concern demonstrated by Flames fans and the entire community through this difficult period,” the Flames said in a statement. “The outpouring of love and support has been truly comforting.”

Details on the tribute strategy, for items left by fans at the Gaudreau Memorial. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 16, 2024

The Flames have ensured that these memorial items will still be useful. A statement released on the team website details that every item left for the memorial will be repurposed or donated in some way, shape, or form.

Food items left in memory of the brothers, such as Skittles, will be counted up by the Flames Foundation with a commensurate financial donation being paid out toward the Calgary Food Bank. The purple Gatorade bottles will be emptied and sent to the KidSport Calgary recycling program, which will help get young Calgarians the opportunity to enjoy sports in the city.

Toys such as teddy bears will be donated to a local charity called Parachutes for Pets, which is backed by Flames players Mikail Backlund and Mackenzie Weegar. This charity helps reunite hospitalized kids with their pets by providing things such as collars, vet care and vaccines.

One of the more unique uses of these memorial items is the repurposing of all the jerseys, which will be used to design blankets that will then be donated to local charities. All the flowers will be composted with the soil be relocated to various community parks in Calgary.

Lastly, the things that can’t be moved like the chalk, signs, and messages will be extensively photographed and sent to the Gaudreau family to keep and hold onto, creating what the Flames have dubbed an “everlasting digital memory book from Flames fans.”

While it may be sad to see such a beautiful display of love and kindness be removed from the Saddledome, it’s great to see how much thought and care the Flames are putting into the repurposing of these items and making sure the memory of the Gaudreau brothers goes toward helping those in need.