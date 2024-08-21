Oilers unveil lineup of 18 theme games for upcoming season

Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of opportunity to have a unique night out at Rogers Place next season.

The team recently took to social media this morning to announce 18 theme nights that will be hosted throughout home games during the 2024-25 NHL season.

This matches the total amount put on by the team last season, but there have been a few additions and subtractions. The biggest change may be that the team will not have a St. Patrick’s Day-themed game, and, of course, no Heritage Classic game will also be played this year.

It doesn’t take long for the fun to start, as the first theme night is the home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on October 9.

A few new themes fans can enjoy this upcoming season include a night dedicated to welcoming new Canadians, which is set to go on December 10 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and a Dia de los Muertos night, which celebrates the Day of the Dead and will be held on November 4 fittingly against the New Jersey Devils.

Oilers fans will also want to be in the arena on October 25 against the Pittsburgh Penguins as the team will host their annual Hall of Fame game. This time around, the team will honour a pair of 1980s-era players, Craig MacTavish and Randy Gregg.

The ever-popular Celebrate Pride game will also return for another year at Rogers Place. That will go a little later in the season than usual on March 26 against the Dallas Stars.

Unlike last season, the Oilers will be at home in Edmonton to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a December 31 matchup against the Utah Hockey Club. You can expect that downtown Edmonton will be brimming with life to celebrate the changeover into 2025.

Speaking of New Year’s, a game celebrating the Lunar New Year is also on tap in the upcoming schedule on January 30 against the Detroit Red Wings.

A variety of celebrations for different walks of life will return as well. An Indigenous Celebration game is set for November 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Ukrainian Heritage game will go on January 13 against the LA Kings, a game Celebrating Black Excellence is scheduled for February 7 against the Colorado Avalanche, and a South Asian Celebration game goes March 4 against the Anaheim Ducks.

That is just scratching the surface of all the theme games held at Rogers Place this upcoming season.

Fans will be able to secure their tickets to any one of these games starting on August 29.