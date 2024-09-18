The Calgary Flames are officially starting their 2024-25 NHL campaign this week.

The team revealed today its 64-man roster for training camp as well as the schedule for the multi-day event.

The roster includes 37 forwards, 21 defencemen, and six goalies. The players will participate in a variety of on-ice sessions at Winsport and the Saddledome.

The first on-ice session starts tomorrow at 9 am MT at Winsport. The players are split into three groups, Team MacNeil, Team Crisp, and Team Johnson, as they progress through this weekend.

Team Crisp has several top NHL forwards like Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, Nazem Kadri, Andrei Kuzmenko, and top prospect Samuel Honzek.

It also includes defencemen MacKenzie Weegar, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Tyson Barrie, who is attending on a tryout.

Team MacNeil is headlined by Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Mantha, Rasmus Andersson, top prospect Zayne Parekh, and Daniel Vlader.

Last, but not least, Team Johnson is comprised mostly of younger players not expected to make the team, including guys like Joni Jurmo, Luke Misa, and other less-heralded prospects.

Team Crisp will lead things off at 9 am tomorrow as they take the ice first.

Camp SZN 🙌 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 18, 2024

The Flames will play a total of eight preseason games over the coming weeks as they prepare for what’s to come. The first one will occur on Sunday, September 22, as they take on the Seattle Kraken on the road.

The team’s first regular season game also comes on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on October 9. The Flames won just one of the four matchups between these two teams last season.

Last year, the Flames finished just one spot outside of the playoffs, although they were 17 points out of that postseason spot. General manager Craig Conroy has focused on selling off players for future assets, and the team has accumulated a solid stable of draft picks and prospects.