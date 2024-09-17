Leafs add former Flames goalie prospect to training camp roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added a new goalie.

Jon Gillies, once a highly touted goaltending prospect of the Calgary Flames, has signed a pro tryout contract with the Leafs. This means the 30-year-old netminder from Concord, New Hampshire, will attend Toronto’s training camp, which begins on Thursday.

Jon Gillies will attend Maple Leafs training camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO) pic.twitter.com/8S6h5HYrEe — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 17, 2024

Listed at 6-foot-6, Gillies has no trouble filling the net. He has 35 games of NHL experience, including 12 with the Flames, during his eight-year pro career.

A third-round pick by Calgary in 2012, Gillies was a star at the NCAA and AHL level but failed to establish himself as an NHL regular with the Flames. He moved on to St. Louis in 2020, and has played NHL games with the Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets since then.

Gillies’ longest run of NHL games came in 2021-22 when he played 19 games for New Jersey.