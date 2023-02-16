Flames in trade market for winger who'll "open up space for" Huberdeau: report

The Calgary Flames are looking to buy at least one item before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Flames are on the hunt for a linemate that can jumpstart the struggling Jonathan Huberdeau, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

“Calgary is being careful, realizing this could end up being a summer where the Flames have to redefine who they are. One thing they are looking for: a winger who can open up space for Jonathan Huberdeau to create — like Anthony Duclair did in Florida,” Friedman wrote in his 32 Thoughts column.

Huberdeau, who signed a monster eight-year extension worth $84 million in August, has just 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games this season. He had an NHL career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) with the Florida Panthers last season.

He skated primarily on a line with Duclair and former Flames forward Sam Bennett before he was moved alongside MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk last July.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving has said throughout the year the team was looking to fill a top-nine forward position, either externally or internally.

“I’m not going to go too detailed into what we think we could need or what not,” Treliving said, according to NHL.com. “I think we could certainly use another forward. Now, as I said at that time too, people think that’s coming from outside the organization. That might be coming from the inside.

“I think our group could use another forward. Is there other pieces we’d like to tweak? Sure. It’s all sort of wrapped up in the same question in ‘how far can you chase this’ where we’re currently at right now.”

Duclair himself could be a candidate to reunite with Huberdeau.

He has not played this season as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in the offseason. The forward had 58 points (31 goals, 27 assists) in 74 games with the Panthers last season.

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is March 3.