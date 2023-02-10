Flames' Rasmus Andersson says he's "very lucky" after being hit by vehicle

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson said he’s “very lucky” after he was hit by a car in Detroit on Wednesday night.

Andersson was riding a scooter when he was struck by a vehicle at an intersection on his way to meet teammates for dinner.

“I feel good under the circumstances,” Andersson wrote in a text message to Swedish outlet Expressen, according to Google Translate. “I was very lucky. I was riding an electric scooter and the next second I woke up in the ambulance. I escaped lightly with a few stitches and scrapes. A very lucky one.”

Andersson was taken to hospital for a full battery of tests and was released the same night. He is considered day-to-day and was absent when the Flames lost 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday morning.

“He’s doing well. In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.

“We’ll take this real slow… Not anything that we’re overly concerned about. But he got hit, so we’re going to see how things go over the next 24 hours and go from there.”

Treliving also specified that there was “no alcohol involved” in the incident.

The 26-year-old is fourth in team scoring and first among blueliners with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 51 games this season. He also leads Calgary in ice time at 24:41 per game.

The Flames are fifth in the Pacific Division with a 24-18-10 record for 58 points, five back of the Edmonton Oilers for third. Calgary is also tied with the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup playoffs from the Western Conference, with Minnesota having played one fewer game.