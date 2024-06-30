Tkachuk taunts Edmonton at Panthers Stanley Cup parade

Matthew Tkachuk is a Stanley Cup champion, but he is still finding ways to get under the skin of Edmonton Oilers fans.

The pest wasted no time in taking a jab at the Oilers during the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade in Fort Lauderdale this morning. The parade was not graced with the nicest weather, as rain and lightning put a literal damper on the celebration.

When Tkachuk came up to the mic he had a very specific chirp in mind for Edmonton.

“I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton, but they ain’t got no Cup,” Tkachuk told a crowd of cheering Panthers fans.

This isn’t the first time that Tkachuk has taken aim at the Oilers after winning the cup. He shouted out his Calgary fans in the moments after winning it all and included a jab at Edmonton.

Tkachuk, of course, has quite a bit of history with the Edmonton Oilers. The team decided not to select him in the 2016 NHL Draft, opting for Jesse Puljujarvi at fourth overall and allowing Tkachuk to slide to the Calgary Flames two picks later.

Being on the other side of the Battle of Alberta for the bulk of his career also sparked hatred between the Oilers faithful and Tkachuk. Oilers fans will most remember his time in Calgary through a feud with Zack Kassian, which ultimately resulted in a lopsided fight between the two.

Tkachuk also felt the sting of playoff defeat against the Oilers in 2022, as the Flames were bounced in the second round in just five games despite scoring a hat trick in Game 1 of that series.

With all that said, it was the 26-year-old who dealt the most devastating blow as his Panthers stifled a potentially historic comeback by the Oilers to take home the Stanley Cup in a razor-thin Game 7 just last week.

It might not be what Oilers fans will want to hear from a player with so much beef with the franchise, but it’s a reminder that winning is the best way to get the last laugh.