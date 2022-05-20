Flames playoff ticket prices on the rise on secondary market

It’s the hottest ticket in town.

If you didn’t know that by the excitement in the city, one look at Ticketmaster will confirm it.

The Calgary Flames’ next Stanley Cup playoff game at the Saddledome on Friday night, Game 2 of the Battle of Alberta, is completely sold out.

You can still get your hands on tickets, but it’ll cost you.

The cheapest ticket for Friday night’s game via verified resale on Ticketmaster is currently $345, and that’s for row 16 of press-level seating.

Wednesday’s series opener only fuelled the fire of Flames fandom in the city, after Calgary won the wildly entertaining game 9-6.

While the ticket prices at the Saddledome may seem high, they pale in comparison to Sunday’s game in Edmonton. The lowest price on Ticketmaster for Flames-Oilers in Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton is currently $541.68.

A cheaper alternative for fans is to get free tickets to the Red Lot viewing party. Those are scheduled to become available at 8 am on Friday, after Wednesday’s event was cancelled due to high winds. You’ll need to be quick on the draw with them though, as tickets to the last event were snapped up in minutes.