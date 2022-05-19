Here’s what the weather could be like for the Calgary Flames Red Lot during Game 2

After the Red Lot viewing party was cancelled for Game 1 of the Calgary Flames-Edmonton Oilers series because of high winds, the fate of the Game 2 event could be up in the air.

The Flames announced Wednesday’s cancellation just before 6 pm yesterday, saying “Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will unfortunately be cancelled for the evening.”

Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will unfortunately be cancelled for the evening. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and we appreciate your understanding in this matter. pic.twitter.com/WVNcTbKuxq — y – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) May 18, 2022

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and we appreciate your understanding in this matter,” added the organization.

We’ve got our fingers crossed that the Red Lot goes ahead for Game 2, but after the city experienced rain and more strong wind on Thursday, we’re getting a little worried!

Game 2 is set to begin at 8:30 pm on Friday, May 21, in Calgary, and the Red Lot opens two hours prior to each game.

According to The Weather Network’s 24-hour forecast, we might just be in luck – but no promises, of course. We all know how quickly the weather can change in Calgary.

The forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 8ºC with wind gusts of 32 km/h at 6 pm on Friday. Wind speeds decrease from there as game time approaches.

At 7 pm the city is predicted to see wind gusts of 29 km/h and at 8 pm, just 30 minutes before puck drop, gusts of 26 km/h are expected.

For reference, the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety says that, generally speaking, Environment Canada will issue a wind warning when conditions include a sustained wind of 70km/h or more and/or gusts up to 90 km/h or more.

“At winds between 60 and 70 km/h,” reads the organization’s website, “you will have difficulty with balance and walking against the wind.”

With that in mind, Calgary’s forecast wind gusts of 32 km/h two hours prior to the Friday night game sound pretty tame, so here’s hoping the viewing party is on tomorrow night!

Free tickets for the Red Lot viewing party event will be available beginning at 9 am on Friday, May 19 through Ticketmaster.