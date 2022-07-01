Legendary longtime Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away

Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen, who livened crowds at the Saddledome for over 30 years, has passed away.

Joosen began playing at the Saddledome in 1988.

“For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to Flames games,” the team wrote in a tweet. “He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him.

“Our deepest condolences to out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Willy.”

For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to #Flames games. He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him. Our deepest condolences to out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Willy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/COWMcdpo1l — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 1, 2022

Joosen was a regular at the National Music Centre in Calgary, and a longtime member of the jazz scene in addition to his role at Flames games.

He performed on a range of projects, “including jazz recordings with the Ant Hill Stompers and the Ian Sadler project, children’s recording artist, Blues de Hamburger, and a host of indigenous recordings for Peter D’Amico productions,” according to his website.

His passing comes after the death of Legendary Flames trainer Jim “Bearcat” Murray in mid-June.