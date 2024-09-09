The PWHL has finally revealed the names and logos of its inaugural six teams, and one of them has fans drawing comparisons to the Calgary Flames.

While the Ottawa Charge may not share a name with the Flames, the club’s logo, revealed by the club, strikes an eerily similar vibe to Calgary’s iconic “Flaming C.” This is helped by the fact that the Charge chose a logo that adopted several elements from the Flames, including a similar colour scheme and a stylized C with flame-like trails coming off of it.

According to the Charge, those trails aren’t flames; they are described as “spikes” that “emphasize forward momentum and the spirit of the city.”

An electrifying presence on the ice. pic.twitter.com/KSeQjYpr8m — Ottawa Charge (@PWHL_Ottawa) September 9, 2024

It’s a pretty sharp logo, all things considered, but that didn’t stop fans on social media from poking fun at the similarities it has to the Flames logo. Some even compared it to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, who also work with a stylized C as their main logo.

Fans have been harking back to a video released by Sportsnet that showed ex-Flames forward Andrew Mangipane give his best attempt at drawing the Calgary logo.

Love the logo, just can’t unsee the flames logo😂😂 — John Ball💭 (@POTUS69_) September 9, 2024

Imitation is the highest form of flattery, right @cavs? — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) September 9, 2024

yall were like “so you know the Calgary Flames logo?” — South Philly Italian Hoagie (@bongsnburritos) September 9, 2024

It’s like a logo weird mash-up between the Calgary Flames and Cleveland Cavaliers — Alex Ohári 🔴⚫️ (@FutureCanes) September 9, 2024

Looks like a Calgary @NHLFlames Affiliate — CFL🍁KID (@CFL_OTTAWA) September 9, 2024

It’s like a bootleg version of the Calgary Flames logo — Next-Gen Leap (@gen_leap) September 9, 2024

The Ottawa Cavaliers Flames — ItsHershey (@SorareArsenal) September 9, 2024

Congratulations to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Calgary Flames on their new child! https://t.co/GoHlvkh0rn pic.twitter.com/Oyf78wnO5d — Julio (@JulioHashem) September 9, 2024

This logo makes me worried that the team will be moving to Calgary. — Johnny Wadd (@jredwards73) September 9, 2024

You cannot deny the similarities being pointed out by fans, but regardless of all, it remains a decent logo. The new name for the Ottawa PWHL franchise is a change of pace from the original name of “Alert,” announced last season.

While some may not be fans of the new identity, that could change once they see this logo on a proper jersey and have players hit the ice for the first time under a unique name.