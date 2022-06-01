Flames prospect Sergeev named American junior league's top goalie

Arseni Sergeev had himself a season.

And it didn’t go unnoticed by the United States Hockey League.

The 19-year-old was named the recipient of the USHL’s goaltender of the year award, voted on by each team’s general manager, after a standout rookie season in the USHL.

He finished first among all league netminders in wins (30), shutouts (6), goals-against average (2.08), and save percentage (.918). He allowed four or more goals in just seven of 41 appearances and finished with a 30-6-1-1 record.

Sergeev, a four-time USHL goaltender of the week, also recorded separate nine and eight-game winning streaks.

The Yaroslavl, Russia product was selected by the Flames in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He is committed to the University of Connecticut.

Sergeev isn’t the only Calgary goalie prospect to earn a big nod this season. Flames goaltending prospect Dustin Wolf was named American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year in May.

Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was also named a Vezina Trophy finalist in the NHL.