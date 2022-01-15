Flames prospect Pelletier in COVID protocol with minor-league Heat

Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier has landed in COVID-19 protocol.

Pelletier was added to the COVID list by the Stockton Heat, Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate, on Friday.

The 20-year-old forward is the fifth Stockton player sidelined because of the virus, joining the likes of fellow minor-leaguers Martin Pospisil, Luke Philp, Colton Poolman, and Justin Kirkland.

The move slows one of the most productive runs from a Flames prospect in recent memory.

Pelletier, selected by Calgary in the first round (No. 26) of the 2019 NHL Draft, leads the Heat is seventh overall in AHL scoring with 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 30 games. He’s second in rookie scoring behind Buffalo Sabres Jack Quinn of the Rochester Americans.

The first-year pro had 275 points (107 goals, 168 assists) in 210 games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Moncton Wildcats and Val-d’Or Foreurs from 2017-2021. He also represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, helping Canada to silver with seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games.