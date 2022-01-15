Flames strike hilarious Twitter pact to get Tkachuk to NHL All-Star Game

The Calgary Flames might’ve found a way to get Matthew Tkachuk into the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

With a little help from some friends.

The Flames, Ottawa Senators, and St. Louis Blues have made a pact — at least on social media — to help get their respective candidates into the All-Star Game via the ‘Last Men In’ vote, rallying each fanbase to vote for each others’ nominees to send them to the Las Vegas showcase next month.

Pssssssst Blues fans: wanna team up and get Robert and Chucky to the #NHLAllStar Weekend? We'll toss Robert 10 votes a day if you give Matthew 10 votes in the Pacific 🤝 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 14, 2022

The idea, pitched by the Flames social media team, is simple.

Vote for our guy, we’ll vote for yours.

How about we get the Atlantic Division involved and we'll make this a three-team deal: 🔟 votes for Robert

🔟 votes for Matthew

🔟 votes for Brady ➡️ https://t.co/DkCd03NdxX — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 14, 2022

The Blues have forward Robert Thomas nominated for the Central Division in the ‘Last Men In’ fan vote for the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 5.

The Flames, of course, have Tkachuk nominated for the Pacific Division.

His brother, Brady, is the Senators’ nominee for the Atlantic Division.

Matthew and Brady both hail from St. Louis.

Not everyone was invited, though.

The Oilers didn’t quite make the cut.

do you have a Tkachuk — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 14, 2022

The player with the most votes from each of the four divisions will be added to the All-Star Game rosters, announced on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau was among the 10 players named for the Pacific Division.

Voting for the ‘Last Men In’ opened Thursday and closes Monday.

Fans can vote at NHL.com/lastmenin, at NHL.com/vote or using the mobile interactive ballot on the NHL app.