The Calgary Flames will have to wait a little longer to see top prospect Matthew Coronato in red and yellow.

Coronato, the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is returning to Harvard for his sophomore season, he told Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

“Ever since the day I was drafted, I’ve been grateful to be drafted by the Flames,” Coronato told Francis. “I’ve learned a lot about them since that time, and I have no other intention other than to play for the Flames.

“It’s a goal of mine to feel and be ready as soon as possible to make that jump, but right now, I’m just looking to develop and see where we are next year.”

Matt Coronato has decided to return for one more year of college hockey instead of joining the Flames. But the club’s most prized prospects made it clear he will not playing anywhere other than Calgary when he’s ready to make the jump. (✍️ :@EricFrancis)https://t.co/DPYY6kF196 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2022

He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after four seasons in college, though that route is “not a concern,” general manager Brad Treliving told Francis.

The Flames lost coveted defence prospect, Adam Fox, under a similar scenario after drafting him in 2016. Fox indicated he would play four years at Harvard and sign as an unrestricted free agent with the New York Rangers. After his junior season, he was eventually traded to the Carolina Hurricanes before being flipped again to the Rangers.

He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenceman with New York in 2021.

Coronato led Harvard with 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games as a freshman this season and was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team. He finished tied for 35th in the country in scoring, and was seventh overall among all freshmen.

He scored eight goals and seven assists in 10 games before his season was ended in a 4-3 loss to the No. 1-ranked Minnesota State in the Albany Regional Semifinal of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Coronato was also named to Team USA for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in December, which was shut down due to concerns over COVID-19.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger had 48 goals in 51 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League in 2020-21, prior to being drafted by the Flames.

The Steel won the Clark Cup as league champions, and Coronato was named the USHL’s top forward and on its all-star team.