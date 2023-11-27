Flames' Pelletier appears to be recovering nicely from shoulder injury

Two Calgary Flames players recovering from injuries are close to getting back on the ice.

Both Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney have missed the entire season so far as they recover from shoulder injuries. However, there are some signs that they could be progressing in their respective recovery processes.

Postmedia’s Wes Gilbertson spotted a hint in the Flames dressing room that alludes that both players are preparing to get back into the thick of things.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney now have stalls in the #Flames locker-room, a sign that both are back on skates as they recover from shoulder injuries. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 27, 2023

Pelletier getting healthy would be a welcome boost for a team fighting for a playoff spot. The 2019 first-round pick broke into the NHL last season, appearing in 24 games and scoring three goals and seven points with the Flames.

The hope coming into the season was that he could build on that short stint and develop into an impact player. However, those plans hit a bit of a snag when Pelletier suffered an injury after being boarded by Seattle Kraken forward Marian Studenic in a September preseason game.

Marián Studenič ➡️ Jakob Pelletier • see a hit, tag #HFhits #SeaKraken #Flames • 2023 SEP 25 #NHL

• Studenič received a boarding major and a game misconduct pic.twitter.com/ZYQB05Yq0Q — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) September 26, 2023

Rooney’s injury happened around the same time, but it wasn’t in a game. Instead, it appears the 30-year-old fell awkwardly into the end boards while at practice. Rooney spent the majority of his time playing on the Flames’ fourth line last season, where he managed a single assist in 17 games.

Though it is encouraging to see their names pop up on dressing room stalls, this isn’t an indication that either player is close to returning to the lineup. However, it does mark a significant step in their recovery processes if they are in fact back to skating.