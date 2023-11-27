SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Pelletier appears to be recovering nicely from shoulder injury

Preston Hodgkinson
Nov 27 2023, 7:07 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Two Calgary Flames players recovering from injuries are close to getting back on the ice.

Both Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney have missed the entire season so far as they recover from shoulder injuries. However, there are some signs that they could be progressing in their respective recovery processes.

Postmedia’s Wes Gilbertson spotted a hint in the Flames dressing room that alludes that both players are preparing to get back into the thick of things.

Pelletier getting healthy would be a welcome boost for a team fighting for a playoff spot. The 2019 first-round pick broke into the NHL last season, appearing in 24 games and scoring three goals and seven points with the Flames.

The hope coming into the season was that he could build on that short stint and develop into an impact player. However, those plans hit a bit of a snag when Pelletier suffered an injury after being boarded by Seattle Kraken forward Marian Studenic in a September preseason game.

Rooney’s injury happened around the same time, but it wasn’t in a game. Instead, it appears the 30-year-old fell awkwardly into the end boards while at practice. Rooney spent the majority of his time playing on the Flames’ fourth line last season, where he managed a single assist in 17 games.

Though it is encouraging to see their names pop up on dressing room stalls, this isn’t an indication that either player is close to returning to the lineup. However, it does mark a significant step in their recovery processes if they are in fact back to skating.

Preston Hodgkinson
