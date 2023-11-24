The Calgary Flames appear to have struck gold in rookie Martin Pospisil, and they aren’t planning on having him go anywhere anytime soon.

Pospisil, who started the year out in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers, was recalled by the Flames in early November. The recently turned 24-year-old was off to a great start with the Wranglers, having scored three goals and six points in six games, but it remained to be seen how he would perform in what is his first NHL stint.

So far, the Slovakian forward has been better than anyone could have expected, as he has three goals and five points through his first nine games. His defensive play has been rock-solid as well, as his plus/minus of +6 currently leads all Flames skaters.

The Flames are expected to have Pospisil in the lineup tonight versus the Dallas Stars, which will mark his 10th game of the season. As pointed out by Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun, this means that he will now require waivers to be re-assigned to the Wranglers. Given how good he has looked in his brief showing, it seems very unlikely that the Flames will risk losing him for nothing, meaning that barring a major drop-off, he should remain on the roster for the remainder of the season.

#Flames rookie forward Martin Pospisil plays his 10th game since his call-up tonight in Dallas. Significant because it means he would have to clear waivers to be reassigned to the minors. Which means he’s staying put. Flames would be crazy to risk a claim. — Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) November 24, 2023



While there were several prospects who were expected to have a shot at cracking the Flames’ opening-night roster this season, it didn’t seem as though Pospisil was one of them. The 2018 fourth-round pick has struggled to stay healthy early in his professional career, and he logged just 20 games with the Wranglers last season as a result. Now that health appears to be on his side, however, he is quickly proving himself to be a very valuable piece for the Flames.