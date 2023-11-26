Flames fans are falling in love with AHL coach's new puppy

The Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate just got a lot cuter.

Fans of the team are having a blast on social media after Calgary Wranglers’ head coach Trent Cull revealed the latest addition to the team: a puppy named Maple Cull.

The big reveal was made as Cull addressed the media following Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks.

“We went to the Calgary Humane Society and this is the new contribution to the Cull/Wrangler group, it’s Maple Cull,” explained Cull. “I figured it’s good for my two sons, we’ve moved them and uprooted them. And then also we just figured it would be good for our group to kind of teach a dog to be around the dressing room.”

“Resilient…stuck in it.” Head coach Trent Cull spoke postgame about the effort on Saturday against the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/xHEwuXNRut — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) November 25, 2023

Maple appears to be very young and is still able to be held with just a single hand. As of now, Maple won’t be an everyday visitor for the team, but that is eventually the hope.

“It’s not going to be every day yet,” said Cull. “Hopefully it will be a dog the boys can say hello to here every day as well.”

Fans on social media could not get enough of Maple, as she already appears to be a fan favourite.

You can your copy of “How to get your new team to like you” by Trent Cull at any Chapters location — Duke McAwesome (@duke_mcawesome) November 26, 2023

She’s so little! — MLE (@mackstreetboys) November 25, 2023

Aww — David 🇨🇦 (@HalfbeardCanada) November 26, 2023

the noise that i just made. maple is so TEENY TINY https://t.co/Rqxo1nHE4H — 🐐 (@JQUlNN22) November 25, 2023

Oh my goodness💕 Bring her to the booth, pretty please 🙏 — Sandra Prusina (@sprusina) November 25, 2023

Maple is the latest addition to a growing contingent of hockey dogs. In 2021, the Flames’ bitter rivals the Edmonton Oilers introduced their very own team dog named Flex in a partnership with the Dogs With Wings Assistance Dog Society.

The Flames do have Harvey the Hound attending every single home game as the team’s mascot but, other than that, the organization doesn’t have a designated team dog.

You can see what other animals are available at the Calgary Humane Society by visiting its website.