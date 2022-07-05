Flames unveil slate of opponents for September’s preseason schedule

We don’t know who will be on the team yet, but whoever is on the 2022-23 Calgary Flames will play eight preseason games come September.

The Flames unveiled their preseason schedule for next season starting with split-squad games against the Vancouver Canucks on September 25.

In total, the Flames will have an even split with four home and four road pre-season games ending October 7 against the Jets.

PRESEASON HOCKEY! We’ll play 8⃣ games ahead of the 2022-23 season, kicking off with a split-squad match-up vs. Vancouver on Sept. 25! Ticket info: https://t.co/BGaoUqahAU pic.twitter.com/Yc9pGcJUM3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2022



Calgary fans will see the Canucks, Kraken, and Jets along with a return of the Battle of Alberta after their post-season matchup.

September 25 at 5 pm MT @ Vancouver Canucks

September 25 at 6 pm MT vs. Vancouver Canucks

September 27 at 8 pm MT @ Seattle Krakken

September 28 at 7 pm MT vs. Edmonton Oilers

September 30 at 7 pm MT @ Edmonton Oilers

October 3 at 7 pm MT vs. Seattle Krakken

October 5 at 6 pm MT @ Winnipeg Jets

October 7 at 7 pm MT vs. Winnipeg Jets

Tickets will go on sale on September 9.

The preseason slate will follow a return of the Young Stars Classic prospect tournament in Penticton. Flames prospects will face off against rookies from the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets from September 16 to 19.