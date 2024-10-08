Flames appear to have decided on starting goalie for opening night

The Calgary Flames’ coaching staff has seemingly decided on their goalie for tomorrow night’s opening game.

Though it has yet to officially be said by head coach Ryan Huska, all signs the past few days have pointed towards Dan Vladar being in between the pipes tomorrow night versus the Vancouver Canucks. Based on today’s practice at the Saddledome, that looks to be the plan, as Vladar was in the starter’s net.

#Flames in their final practice before Wednesday’s season opener: Honzek-Kadri-Kuzmenko

Zary-Backlund-Coleman

Huberdeau-Pospisil-Mantha

Lomberg-Rooney-Klapka

Coronato



Weegar-Miromanov

Bahl-Andersson

Bean-Pachal

Hanley-Barrie Vladar

Wolf — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) October 8, 2024

This will surprise some, as the expectation was that Dustin Wolf would be the go-to guy in the Flames crease following the trade that saw Jacob Markstrom head to the New Jersey Devils. If Vladar does indeed get the call, it would suggest that this will be a rather even tandem, with Huska likely rewarding good play throughout the season.

For Vladar, this is a big prove-it year, as he struggled last season to the tune of a 3.62 goals against average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%) in 20 appearances. To his defence, he had been battling a hip injury that required season-ending surgery in late March.

As for the rest of the lineup, it appears Pospisil will indeed begin the year at centre, as he was skating down the middle of the third line today with Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha on his wings. Sam Honzek, fresh off an outstanding preseason, skated on the top line, while Matt Coronato was the extra forward.

On the back end, it appears that Joel Hanley and the recently signed Tyson Barrie will both be out tomorrow night. Kevin Bahl, who was injured to begin camp, will play on the second pairing alongside Rasmus Andersson.

Puck drop in the Flames’ season opener is set for 8 pm MT.