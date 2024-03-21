Flames' Vladar ruled out for the remainder of the season

Dan Vladar’s start for the Calgary Flames on March 12 versus the Colorado Avalanche will be his last this season.

The Flames announced this morning that the 26-year-old will be undergoing hip surgery, which will keep him out for a significant chunk of time. As a result, Dustin Wolf will remain with the team to close out the season, while Jacob Markstrom is set to return from a week-long absence due to a minor lower-body injury.

Dan Vladar will undergo season-ending hip surgery. Jacob Markstrom has been cleared for full practice and game participation. Dustin Wolf will remain on the roster on an emergency recall basis. More info: https://t.co/L0X1po9Udl#Flames | @MFradiology pic.twitter.com/t9QvRden3N — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 21, 2024

More to come…