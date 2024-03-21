SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Vladar ruled out for the remainder of the season

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Mar 21 2024, 4:10 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Dan Vladar’s start for the Calgary Flames on March 12 versus the Colorado Avalanche will be his last this season.

The Flames announced this morning that the 26-year-old will be undergoing hip surgery, which will keep him out for a significant chunk of time. As a result, Dustin Wolf will remain with the team to close out the season, while Jacob Markstrom is set to return from a week-long absence due to a minor lower-body injury.

More to come…

