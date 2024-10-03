Flames signing Tyson Barrie to cheap one-year contract: report

The Calgary Flames have added to their blueline depth.

The team has agreed to a contract with veteran Tyson Barrie per a report from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Barrie had been attending the team’s training camp on a tryout.

The contract is for a single year and is valued at $1.25 million.

Hearing #Flames and Tyson Barrie have agreed to terms on a one-year deal: 1 x $1.25 million.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 3, 2024

The 33-year-old is widely regarded as a gifted offensive defenceman who, at times, can struggle in his own zone. He has 505 career points in 809 total games, an impressive point-scoring pace for a blueliner.

Barrie spent last season with the Nashville Predators, appearing in exactly half of the team’s games. He finished with 15 points in 41 games and a -10 rating.

It was not long ago that Barrie was viewed as one of the league’s most dangerous defencemen. Just two years ago, he scored 55 points during a season he split between the Edmonton Oilers and Predators, placing him 14th among all NHL blueliners in points.

Barrie is right-handed and plays the right side. The Flames have Daniil Miromanov and Rasmus Andersson on that side, and they’ll likely occupy the spots in the top four. However, Barrie will be a good option for taking up some power play minutes and providing a veteran presence in the dressing room.

The Flames cut several players today, sending three to waivers and another six to their AHL affiliate. The team’s final roster is starting to take shape as they have 27 players left on their camp roster and need to get down to 23 before their first game.

More to come…