Flames not expecting Oliver Kylington to return this season

The Calgary Flames do not expect Oliver Kylington to return to the team this season.

Kylington has missed the duration of the 2022-23 season because of personal reasons.

“I think it’s fair to say that we’re [at] March 3 and Oliver is not here, I think it’d be a stretch to see him the rest of the year,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “We continue to sort of monitor it and work with Oliver. I don’t foresee him returning this year.”

Kylington, who signed a two-year, $5 million extension in August, had an NHL career-high 31 points (nine goals, 22 points) in 79 games. He was fourth in average ice time in Calgary last season at 18:10.

The 25-year-old blueliner, who was selected in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 168 games over parts of four seasons with the Flames.