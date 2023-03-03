Flames acquire Dryden Hunt from Leafs ahead of trade deadline

The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hunt has played nine games with the Leafs this season, registering one goal on six shots. The left-shot left-winger also played three games with the New York Rangers and 25 games with the Colorado Avalanche, registering two goals.

He also has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 15 games with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

The Maple Leafs are receiving Adam Zohorna in return, according to Darren Dreger of TSN. Zohorna has no points in eight games with the Flames this season, and 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 40 games with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Each is a pending unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

Hunt, 27, has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 202 games over parts of six seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers, Avalanche, and Leafs. He was acquired by the Leafs from Colorado in exchange for forward Denis Malgin on December 19.

Zohorna, 26, has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 33 career NHL games with the Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. He was initially claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on October 3.