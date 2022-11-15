Flames remain "in touch" with Oliver Kylington during personal absence

The Calgary Flames remain in touch with defenceman Oliver Kylington.

Kylington, who is on personal leave from the team for a family issue, remains at home in Sweden, according to general manager Brad Treliving.

“I have been in touch with him,” Treliving told Eric Francis on Sportsnet 960 on Monday. “As I said at training camp, we’re not going to have any updates until such time as we know concretely where things are at. But at this time Oliver remains in Sweden. We want to give him space, we want to give him time, and we want to give him privacy to deal with the things that he’s going through.

“I have been in touch with him on a fairly regular basis, but this time there’s no update and we’d continue to ask people to respect his privacy and give him some space at this point. When there is something to report or there is some news, we certainly will be the first to share.”

Kylington was a surprise standout after making the Flames out of camp last season.

He posted NHL career-highs in goals (9), assists (22), points (31), plus/minus (+34), shots (138), and games played (73). The 24-year-old, who was selected in the second round (No. 60) of the 2015 NHL Draft, also had three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games in his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kylington, who has 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 168 career NHL games with the Flames, signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension as a restricted free agent in August.

“Oliver Kylington will not be attending the start of camp here,” Treliving said when training camp opened on September 21. “Oliver is dealing with a personal family issue. I think it is important to say this is not substance abuse related. He is dealing with a personal issue, a family issue. The organization is in full support of Oliver.

“We’re fully supportive of Oliver and [have] been in touch with him. We just want to give him some time right now.”