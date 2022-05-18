SportsHockeyFlamesOilersBattle of Alberta

Budweiser giving free beer to winning city in Flames-Oilers Battle of Alberta

May 18 2022, 6:45 pm
rafastockbr/Shutterstock | Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

As if the stakes in the Battle of Alberta aren’t already high enough, residents of the city with the winning team are now being promised a free beer if their team wins.

We’ll cheers to that!

After the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton made a friendly bet on fun rivalry, Budweiser has jumped in on the action and upped the ante on the mayors’ bet – promising a ‘Bud on Us’ to the winning city.

Sounds like Budweiser has layered onto the mayors’ bet by sweetening the deal for fans in the winning city and at the end of the series, offering fans in the winning city a beer to celebrate the big win.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and the Calgary Flames took to Twitter to express their agreement to the beer bet.

More details are set to be announced across Bud’s social channels.

If you are a little curious as to what the world looked like back during the 1991 Stanley Cup playoff matchup between the Oilers and Flames, we got you covered.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers:

Game 1 —Wed., May 18, Edmonton at Calgary,  7:30 pm MT
Game 2 — Fri., May 20, Edmonton at Calgary,  8:30 pm MT
Game 3 —Sun., May 22, Calgary at Edmonton, 6 pm MT
Game 4 —Tues., May 24, Calgary at Edmonton, 7:30 pm MT
Game 5 —Thurs., May 26, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD
Game 6 —Sat., May 28, Calgary at Edmonton, TBD
Game 7 —Mon., May 30, Edmonton at Calgary, TBD

Games will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.

