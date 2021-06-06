SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane wins MVP at World Championships

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane will hopefully have to never pay for a loaf of bread in Canada ever again.

The 25-year-old Mangiapane was named MVP at the 2021 IIHF World men’s hockey championship, with seven goals and 11 points in the tournament, including an OT winner in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

The scrappy winger, who’s earned all sorts of grain-related nicknames over the years due to his last name translating from Italian to “eat bread,” has been a fan favourite in Calgary since his arrival in the 2017-18 season.

Flames fans, as well as the rest of Canadian hockey fans, were quick to show their appreciation for the slick  Toronto-born forward.

Canada bested Finland by a 3-2 score in overtime of the gold medal game on Sunday, their first victory in the men’s hockey world championship since 2016.

