Canada wins men's hockey championship gold medal game in overtime
Canada has won the gold medal in the 2021 men’s hockey IIHF World Championship, beating Finland 3-2 in overtime in the final taking place in Riga, Latvia.
Nick Paul scored the overtime winner off a feed from Connor Brown.
After a start to the tournament that saw Canada lose their first three games, it was unclear whether Canada would even make it to the playoff round.
Canada’s Adam Henrique scored the 2-2 goal on the power play with under eight minutes left in the third.
Canada’s opening goal was scored by Anaheim Ducks forward Maxime Comtois early in the second period.
Canada did appear to take a 2-1 lead late in the second, but it was called off after a review due to an offside by top 2021 NHL draft prospect Owen Power.
Finland beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout on June 1 in the team’s final round-robin game.
Canada won back-to-back gold medals in 2015 and 2016, but have since lost championship games in 2017 and 2019. The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States won this year’s bronze medal with a 6-1 victory over Germany earlier on Sunday.
