Calgary Flames fans will always remember just how dominant of a player Jarome Iginla was, but what they may not know is that his three kids are quickly rising up the ranks themselves.

Iginla’s oldest child is his daughter, Jade, who is currently in her sophomore season at Brown University. She burst onto the collegiate scene as a freshman in 2022-23, scoring a team-leading 17 goals in just 29 games. That total is even more impressive when realizing that the second-leading scorer among her teammates found the back of the net just five times. Though her numbers have decreased slightly this season, she still has a team-leading seven goals through 16 games.

Iginla’s oldest son, Tij, is having a season to remember with the Kelowna Rockets. The 17-year-old, who is projected to be a late first-round pick at the 2024 NHL draft, has 25 goals and 42 points in just 32 games this season. That goal total ranks him sixth among all WHL players, and just two shy of Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus for third.

The youngest of Iginla’s kids is Joe, who just recently made his WHL debut with the Edmonton Oil Kings at the age of 15. He has impressed in his first two games as an Oil King, scoring a goal and an assist. Prior to his call-up, he had a team-leading 25 points in 15 games with Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy U-18 team. He still has a ways to go, but has the potential to be a high NHL draft pick himself in a few short years.

While having three kids be as good as Iginla’s are at hockey is rare, it does make more sense when considering just how good the 46-year-old was himself. By the time his career was all said and done, he found himself with 625 goals and 1,300 points in 1,554 games. Most of those goals, 525 to be exact, and 1,095 of those points came in a Flames jersey, making it no surprise that he had his number put up in the rafters in the Saddledome in 2019.