New draft ranking puts Tij Iginla in first round and Flames fans want him

Could there soon be a new Iginla in the Calgary Flames organization?

As has been reported by Daily Hive, Jarome Iginla’s son, Tij, is having a fantastic season with the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL. Through 20 games, the draft-eligible 17-year-old has 15 goals and 23 points. His giant step forward this year is catching the attention of many, including Sportsnet draft expert Sam Cosentino, who slotted Iginla in at 25th overall in his 2024 NHL draft rankings.

“Can get underneath players to dislodge pucks and then use a power stride to get it to the net front,” Cosentino wrote about Iginla. “Can also beat goalies from distance.”

For some time now, fans have been following the young Iginla’s career in hopes that he could one day end up in a Flames jersey. While it remains a long shot given that the NHL consists of 32 teams, there is little doubt that the Flames will be extremely interested given the ties.

The 2023-24 season has been a big one for Iginla, who struggled to find playing time as a 16-year-old in the WHL on what was a loaded Seattle Thunderbirds roster. After posting 18 points in 48 games, he was traded to the Rockets this offseason and has clearly benefitted with more ice time. While there are areas of his game that still need to improve, his offensive abilities have been very noticeable in the early going this season.

The Flames currently own both their first and second-round picks for the 2024 draft. Given their rough start to the season, it is likely that their first pick will be much higher than the 25th position in which Iginla is slotted in Cosentino’s rankings. However, if the young forward is to slip into the early second round, the Flames may have a realistic shot at scooping him up.