Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla made a career out of victimizing Edmonton hockey teams. For years, the name “Iginla” was synonymous with the hulking Flames captain laying it all out on the ice to ensure that Calgary came out on top over their provincial rivals.

But that might soon change with his son Joe Iginla now playing on the other side of the rivalry for the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. The 15-year-old made his WHL debut on Friday and scored his first-ever WHL goal on Sunday night at Rogers Place against the Regina Pats.

For the first time, Edmonton hockey fans were on their feet and cheering for a goal scored by an Iginla.

The goal itself was a thing of beauty. Oil Kings forward John Szabo did a fantastic job shaking off the pressure and finding Iginla on a two-on-one rush. Iginla finished off the play with an excellent shot and celebration that would make his Hall of Fame dad proud.

It was an important goal for the club as well. It tied the game up at 2-2 late in the second and helped force things into overtime, where Oil Kings centerman Marshall Finnie won it for the home team by a score of 3-2.

After the game, all eyes were on Iginla, who was smiling ear-to-ear.

“I joined the rush and got absolutely set up,” Iginla told reporters. “I think it was sick, honestly, not by me but by [Szabo], I was really happy with that pass.”

Joe Iginla scored his first WHL goal tonight! Hear his thoughts after tonight's milestone of a game! pic.twitter.com/HBszJ5FiIA — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 18, 2023

The game nearly didn’t end in a win for the Oil Kings, as goaltender Kolby Hays had to make a few key saves in overtime to keep things afloat. Iginla says it was a treat getting to watch his goaltender put on a show.

“I was just a fan out there,” smiled Iginla. “Could have had a foam finger, it was super fun watching, obviously, back and forth some huge save and eventually a big tuck by [Oil Kings forward Marshall] Finnie.”

Joe isn’t the only active Iginla kid playing in the WHL. His brother Tij Iginla has been tearing things up for the Kelowna Rockets, scoring 25 goals and 42 points in just 32 games. He is expected to be selected in the first few rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft this summer, with many Flames fans hoping he ends up in Calgary.

Joe will have to wait a few more years until he can be drafted. He could potentially become the third member of the Iginla family to be drafted into the NHL when he becomes eligible in 2026.