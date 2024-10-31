Though we have yet to see a Halloween costume from Andrei Kuzmenko, the Calgary Flames forward shared a great ghost story recently.

Kuzmenko, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks last season, has quickly become a fan favourite in Calgary thanks to his hilarious, fun-loving, and somewhat quirky personality. That exact personality was on display when he shared a spooky ghost story from years ago.

“I don’t like ghosts,” Kuzmenko began. “Because I’ve seen one in my life. I [was] playing in the second league in Russia. We lived in this hotel, and I’m sleeping in a single [bed]. But, at night, I don’t know what happened, but I [stood] up, and I see a chair, and there’s one girl [looking] at me and a little son. …For me, it was so scary because it was the first time I’ve seen [a ghost].”

Kuzmenko went on to reveal that he was talking with a friend afterward, who confided that she had seen the same ghosts before. He became extra spooked after hearing that and chose to stay at one of his friend’s houses the following night. While the story is good itself, how he explains it is what truly makes it special.

Andrei Kuzmenko telling a ghost story is what you expect it to be 😂 #Flames pic.twitter.com/8u2P3FEMak — Yegor Sharangovich replaced Breadman (@FierySharky) October 30, 2024

This is just one of many reasons why Kuzmenko is one of the most interesting players not only in Calgary but also in the entire NHL. The 28-year-old, who spent the 2023 offseason training in Bali, seems to be positive and upbeat each and every day.

Thanks in part to that personality, there have been reports that the Flames are looking to extend Kuzmenko, who is set to become a UFA at season’s end. While he’s only found the back of the net once through 10 games in 2024-25, he’s continued to pile up points thanks to his six assists.