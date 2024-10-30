Calgary Flames' Halloween costumes are here and they're hilarious

We have already seen some great Halloween costumes from NHL players this year, and the Calgary Flames have added more to the list.

The Flames appear to have had their Halloween party recently, with a number of players and/or their significant others uploading photos of their epic costumes.

Perhaps the best of the bunch belonged to Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund, and their wives Jordan and Frida. The four dressed as Sadness (Coleman), Anger (Backlund), Disgust (Jordan), and Joy (Frida) from the popular Disney movie Inside Out.

Another that drew plenty of reactions, some of laughter and some of horror, was Martin Pospisil’s. He and his girlfriend, Ella, both put some serious effort into their Joker costumes.

Defenceman Tyson Barrie and his wife, Emma, also got very creative. They dressed as Patrick Bateman and Evelyn Williams from American Psycho.

Meanwhile, Yegor Sharangovich, who just recently made his season debut, kept his costume rather simple, but it related to Calgary quite well. He and his wife, Darya, dressed up as a cowboy and cowgirl. They even added some hobby horses to complete the outfits.

Last but certainly not least (that has been spotted on social media) belonged to Adam Klapka and his girlfriend, who paid tribute to Jurassic Park. They chose to pair up as a zookeeper and a dinosaur, which works quite well given Klapka’s 6-foot-8 stature.

Seeing NHL players get decked out for Halloween is nothing new, and from what we have seen of the Flames so far, they didn’t disappoint. Fans may get lucky and see even more pop up on social media in the days to come.