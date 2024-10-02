The Calgary Flames and Andrei Kuzmenko may not be parting ways as soon as many had originally envisioned.

The 28-year-old was part of the package the Flames acquired last season in a trade that saw Elias Lindholm head to the Vancouver Canucks. Kuzmenko was seen mainly as evening out the deal from a cap perspective, though he quickly impressed in his new surroundings, finishing the year with 14 goals and 25 points in 29 games.

Despite the impressive showing in Flames colours, the expectation was that Kuzmenko would be moved at some point during the 2024-25 season, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Based on a recent comment from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, however, there is a possibility the two sides work out a contract extension.

“The report that I got back was that there were some pretty good vibes, and [the Flames] liked what they saw,” Seravalli said in an interview with Pat Steinberg on Sportsnet 960. “Now, I think it’s fair to say that at this point in time, it’s a toss-up. I’m relaying to you what I’m actually hearing, which is that the Flames would consider extending Kuzmenko.”

Of course, the debate will begin about whether or not extending Kuzmenko makes sense for the Flames. Given that they remain in the early stages of a rebuild, many believe moving him for future pieces, such as a prospect and/or draft pick, would be the best course of action.

That said, the Flames also need to keep some cap on the books, as they have more than $20 million in space right now. Perhaps, if Kuzmenko’s camp is willing, a shorter-term extension, say in the two-to-three-year range, could prove beneficial for both sides.

How things go between now and the trade deadline for Kuzmenko will go a long way in determining his future, though based on this latest report from Seravalli, an extension seems to be a strong possibility should he continue to find ways to produce.