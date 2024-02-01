Flames acquistion of Kuzmenko could be very beneficial for Huberdeau

The Calgary Flames’ choice to bring in Andrei Kuzmenko as part of the package for Elias Lindholm may work wonders for the organization.

Despite his struggles this season, Kuzmenko’s skillset was on clear display in his rookie campaign with the Vancouver Canucks, as the 27-year-old scored 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games. Though his numbers have fallen off in 2023-24, his shot remains lethal, which makes him a great option to be on a line with players who can get him the puck.

The Flames happen to have a player who, not too long ago, was one of the game’s best at doing just that. It is no secret that Jonathan Huberdeau has struggled immensely since arriving in Calgary, though he is just two seasons removed from a 115-point campaign.

Given his struggles, the Flames have tried everything imaginable to get Huberdeau going, to no avail. With the addition of Kuzmenko, they now have another option to try, and there is reason to believe this one could work.

The Flames haven’t had a goal scorer as pure as Kuzmenko during Huberdeau’s time in Calgary. Being able to feed pucks to a player who is as capable as Kuzmenko can be when it comes to finding the back of the net could help Huberdeau get some much-needed confidence back in his game.

From a lines perspective, the two pair together well, as Kuzmenko has played primarily on the right side throughout his 124 games as a Canuck. Though head coach Ryan Huska hasn’t said anything publicly on the trade to this point, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him put the duo together early on in hopes of providing a spark for Huberdeau.

Where Kuzmenko could also help out the Flames overall is on the power play. That’s an area the Flames have struggled with immensely this season, as their conversion rate of 13.8% ranks 29th in the NHL.

While it always remains to be seen how a player will fare in a new organization, there is no doubt that Kuzmenko appears to be a good fit on paper. The fact that the Flames were also able to receive two prospects, a first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick, speaks volumes about how good of a trade this was from general manager Craig Conroy.