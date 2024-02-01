Though a trade was expected to happen, it still isn’t easy for Elias Lindholm to say goodbye to the Calgary Flames organization and its fans.

On Wednesday night, the Flames announced that they traded Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a first-round pick in 2024, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. The pick will turn into a third-rounder if the Canucks advance to the Western Conference Final.

The trade puts an end to Lindholm’s six-year tenure with the Flames, where he racked up 148 goals and 357 points in 418 games. Despite his struggles this season, most fans in Calgary agree that he had a very impressive run as a Flame, and it seems as though the 29-year-old is quite thankful for his time spent with the organization.

“Thank you Calgary and thank you C of red for these 5 and a half years,” Lindholm wrote on Instagram. “It’s been truly amazing to represent this organization and to play in front of you all. You guys have been nothing but incredible to me and my family. We’re so grateful for our time in Calgary, and it will always have a special place in our hearts. All the best, it’s been an honour.”

With the move, Lindholm will finish out the season as part of a team that is gunning for the Stanley Cup. The Canucks currently sit first in the NHL standings with a 33-11-5 record, and this trade makes them even more dangerous.

Though he won’t be relied upon to be the primary source of offence with other weapons including Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser, his numbers should improve given the immense talent he’ll be surrounded by.