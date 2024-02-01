Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound may be a bit lonely at this weekend’s All-Star Game festivities.

Harvey was expected to be one of two individuals from the Flames organization going, with the other being Elias Lindholm. That has since changed, however, as Lindholm was dealt to the Vancouver Canucks last night, making Harvey the lone Flame at the event.

While Harvey may feel lonely as the Flames’ only representative, he will have plenty keeping him busy. He will participate in several events with the other 29 mascots across the league, beginning with a dodgeball game tonight at 6 pm ET.

Tomorrow, beginning at 5 pm ET, Flames fans will see Harvey and all the other mascots compete a variety of skills competitions, including the breakaway challenge, accuracy shooting, hardest shot, fastest hoverboard, and t-shirt-target shooting. From 1 to 2 pm on Saturday, there will be a mascot street hockey game, while Sunday in that same timeslot will see the mascots compete against each other in musical chairs.

It is a shame that the Flames won’t have any players representing them at the All-Star Game, as there are certainly some players deserving of the honour. At the top of that list is Blake Coleman, who has a team-leading 20 goals and 40 points on the season. Jacob Markström would have also made for a strong candidate, as he is having a terrific bounce-back year with a 2.60 goals against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage (SV%) through 29 appearances.

The Flames are now one of three teams who won’t be represented at the 2024 All-Star Game. Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is unable to attend the event due to injury, and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is in a similar situation. Replacing them will be Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets.