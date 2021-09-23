Flames' Johnny Gaudreau doesn't want to discuss his contract situation

Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau doesn’t want to discuss his contract status.

A nine-year NHL veteran who’s played his entire career in Calgary, Gaudreau is without a contract following this season.

“It’s between my agent and [Flames general manager Brad Treliving],” Gaudreau said Thursday at Flames’ training camp. “I probably won’t answer many questions about that this season.”

Gaudreau is currently in the final year of a six-year, $40.5 million deal, with an annual average value of $6.75 million per season.

It hasn’t been the easiest offseason for fans of the Flames. Long-time captain Mark Giordano left in the expansion draft to the Seattle Kraken, and both Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk have been the subject of ongoing trade rumours.

Of course, nothing has materialized yet, with both players reporting to Flames camp.

If he doesn’t re-sign with Calgary, the 28-year-old Gaudreau is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career next summer.

Having played in 520 NHL games for the Flames, Gaudreau has registered 170 goals and 324 assists.

Gaudreau scored 19 goals and added 30 assists in 56 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.