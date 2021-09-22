Calgary Flames requiring COVID-19 vaccination to attend games this season

Calgary Sports and Entertainment (CSEC) announced on Wednesday that proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be a requirement for attending games at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium this season.

The policy extends to all vaccine-eligible fans, event staff, and employees at live events. This includes games for the Calgary Flames, Stampeders, Hitmen, and Roughnecks.

The Calgary Flames note on their website that the CSEC will not accept a negative COVID-19 test as a substitute for a vaccination.

The only exception to the policy is if an individual has a valid medical exemption. If this is the case, they can bring their original signed letter of exemption and a privately paid COVID-19 test (from within 72 hours prior to the event) with them to the game.

The Flames have not played in front of a regular audience in Calgary since March 2020. The team played at home but without fans for their games last season.

The Stampeders began their 2021 season on August 7, and have been playing their home games at McMahon Stadium in Calgary thus far.

All gates at venues will be expanded to include screening for COVID-19 proof of vaccination prior to ticket scanning and security. The following documentation will be accepted.

For the most efficient entry, all ticket holders are encouraged to sign up for PORTpass and complete their COVID-19 proof of vaccination online or through this Made-in-Calgary app. The Province of Alberta’s printable vaccination card: A printed hard copy or image saved on a mobile device.

Received at the time of vaccination. This must include the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided, and the date of the last dose administered. Immunization records on the MyHealth Records app.

A photo of hard copy documentation or immunization records: The patron’s name must be clearly visible.

The patron’s name must be clearly visible. Any other official provincial, territorial, or federal apps.

In addition to the vaccination policy, at the Scotiabank Saddledome, all attendees must wear a mask at all times while inside the venue, except when actively eating or drinking.

At McMahon Stadium, masks are mandatory inside the Red & White Club, Suites, Stamps Store, Ticket Office, and washroom facilities. It is also recommended that all patrons wear a mask while entering through the gates, on the concourse, and while sitting in their seats during games.

Further details about Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium’s COVID-19 protocols can be found on the NHL and CFL websites.