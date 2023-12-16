Joe Iginla, son of Flames icon Jarome, impresses in WHL debut

There is yet another Iginla quickly making his way up the hockey ranks.

There has been plenty of talk this season surrounding Jarome Iginla’s oldest son, Tij, who is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. As it turns out, he isn’t Jarome’s only son who is making some serious noise in the hockey world.

Last night, Joe Iginla made his WHL debut at just 15 years old. He was selected 12th overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the 2023 Bantam Draft and suited up for them last night in a game versus the Swift Current Broncos.

Despite losing by a 6-3 final, Iginla managed to impress, recording his first WHL point with an assist on a goal off the stick of Marshall Finnie. Any sign of nerves appeared to be non-existent, perhaps working their way out of his system during the traditional solo rookie lap.

Solo lap for #21 Joe Iginla as he makes his WHL debut tonight! pic.twitter.com/sufkNwxQ0m — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 16, 2023

When chatting with reporters after the game, the young Iginla quickly cracked a joke regarding the solo lap seen above.

“To be honest, it was just don’t mess up the rookie lap. That’s what concerned me the most,” a grinning Iginla said when asked about his mindset entering the game. “People were telling me not to fall and miss the net, so that’s what I was really stressing about.”

Iginla is playing with the RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U18 team this season, where, in just 15 games, he has nine goals and 25 points. His goal total is tied with two other teammates for first, while his 25 points lead the way.

Along with Joe and Tij, there is also Jarome’s daughter, Jade, who is playing college hockey for Brown University. The 19-year-old has suited up for 19 games thus far in her sophomore season, scoring seven goals and 11 assists. Safe to say, the Iginla family has some extreme talent.