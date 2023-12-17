Tate McRae cheered on the Flames like a real Calgarian last night

Last night’s Calgary Flames game against the Tampa Bay Lightning had a very special guest in the Saddledome audience.

Calgary native and worldwide sensation Tate McRae was in the crowd as she was back home for the holidays and wanted to support her hometown team. She was sitting front row with friends and family while enjoying a beer and wearing the Flames’ Heritage Classic jersey.

The broadcast mentioned that she was with her brother Tucker McRae, who is also the captain of the AJHL’s Okotoks Oilers.

Luckily for her, she chose a great game to attend as the Flames were able to defeat the Lightning 4-2.

Tate McRae is in the building supporting her hometown @NHLFlames 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z01CHSWYnK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2023

Tate McRae e Gabby Castro via Instagram Stories assistindo ao jogo do Calgary Flames. 🏒 pic.twitter.com/EpNENAESbb — Tate McRae Brasil (@TateMcRaeBR) December 17, 2023

McRae was also enjoying the company of her dad as well. Later in the game, she posted an Instagram story with her dad in what appeared to be a private box.

The 20-year-old pop star has not been shy about showing her passion for hockey. In her music video for the song “greedy” she was featured driving a Zamboni and dancing in what appeared to be a small-town ice rink, which was a decision only a Canadian singer would make.

McRae also references her hometown on her most recent album “THINK LATER” with a song titled “calgary” on it.

Although some celebrities attend games for publicity and aren’t all that invested in what happens on the ice, that wasn’t the case for McRae. She was cheering among the most diehard fans in the Flames crowd and appeared to be super excited to see the team win the game.

Tate McRae is pumped to see the @NHLFlames collect the W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MIcd8hVAuT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2023

📸 | Tate McRae taking pictures and face timing fans at the Calgary Flames game earlier tonight via baki79 pic.twitter.com/YACobIyUPe — Tate McRae Tour & Updates (@t8mcraetours) December 17, 2023

It has been a meteoric rise for the Calgary native. McRae first gained fame as a dancer in her youth, performing on The Ellen Degeneres Show multiple times and placing third on the American competition show So You Think You Can Dance.

Her music career started on YouTube after a few independent singles caught fire with millions of views that garnered the attention of multiple record labels. McRae signed with RCA Records in 2019 and has released two studio albums since.

It’s safe to say the star power at the Saddledome wasn’t limited to just the players on the ice.