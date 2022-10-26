Jonathan Huberdeau hasn’t been with the Calgary Flames long, but he’s certainly making an impact.

On and off the ice.

Huberdeau has launched Huby’s Hangout, a suite at the Saddledome that will play host to underprivileged and disadvantaged youths that might not otherwise have the opportunity to take in a little hockey action in Calgary.

Kids Cancer Care, Centre for Newcomers, Flames Even Strength Program, and Umoja are among the charities that’ll benefit from Huby’s Hangout throughout the season.

“It’s a great opportunity to help people that don’t have the chance to come and watch hockey games,” Huberdeau told Olivia McDonald in a segment for Flames TV on Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to have a variety of people and it’s going to be a lot of fun, good experience for kids or other people in need. It’s going to be a fun experience for them.”

Huberdeau was acquired by the Flames alongside MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk in July.

He promptly signed an eight-year, $84 million extension to remain with the club for nearly a decade, pledging his commitment to both the team and the city.

“I just signed here for a long time and I want to get into the community and help around,” the 29-year-old left winger said. “I’ve been doing that back home where I’m from and wanted to do it here. I thought that was a great idea, bring people to the games and hopefully, they can enjoy a good show.”

He’s held up his end off the ice, certainly.

And on it, too.

Huberdeau, still finding his stride with the new club, has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games, and has helped Calgary to a 5-1-0 record — their best six-game start in franchise history.