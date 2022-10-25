Don’t panic over dismal start for Flames goalie Markstrom just yet

Make no mistake: Jacob Markstrom is a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender.

But he hasn’t played up to that expectation early in the 2022-23 season, either.

Markstrom, the runner-up as the NHL’s goaltender of the year last June after turning in a 37-win campaign, is off to the slowest start since turning into a starting-level backstop seven seasons ago.

Among goalies with at least three starts, Markstrom ranks 26th overall with a .882 save percentage. His 2.93 goals-against average slots 20th, while his 0.4 goals saved above-expected slots 17th, as does his 0.07 wins above replacement, according to MoneyPuck.

It’s led to the slowest October start since becoming a starting contender back in the 2016-17 season:

2022-23: 3-0-0, 2.93 GAA, .882 SV%

2021-22: 2-1-1, 1.99 GAA, .934 SV%

2020-21: 2-1-1, 2.26 GAA, .928 SV%

2019-20: 2-2-0, 2.23 GAA, .926 SV%*

2018-19: 2-2-0, 3.23 GAA, .903 SV%*

2017-18: 1-2-1, 2.96 GAA, .902 SV%*

2016-17: 3-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .923 SV%*

*with Vancouver

Markstrom can feel it, at least on some level too.

“It was nice to play in the third,” Markstrom said, tongue-in-cheek, after turning in a 12-save 20 minutes — and a bonus stop in overtime — in Calgary’s 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The quote came after the 32-year-old had been yanked against the Buffalo Sabres two nights prior. Backup Dan Vladar got tagged with the loss in that effort.

“Obviously until today I don’t think I really have been where I have to be and I’m still not there yet,” he continued. “But right now, it’s getting closer. I can feel it. I think everyone else can see it as well. On the right path. Just have to keep grinding and putting in work.”

Glass half full, Markstrom — who also battled illness to start this year’s campaign — is among just eight goaltenders to remain undefeated this season.

That’s one small victory and not the worst company to be in.

The other is that the Flames, boasting a 4-1-0 record, have yet to find a rhythm in front of him, too.

Though Calgary sits atop the Pacific Division in terms of winning percentage at .800 — the Vegas Golden Knights have a two-point lead with two more games played — they’ve yet to find that stingy rhythm defensively.

The club has coughed up 71% of giveaways in the defensive zone this season (up from 60.34% last year), sixth-worst in the league, and they’ve given up 30% of their total goals against on rebounds (last year was an NHL-low 9.18%), so not a lot of help after initial stops coming for the keepers, MoneyPuck shows.

They’ve also averaged a full high-danger chance against per game more, and scoring chances against are up around 20% per game on the Flames, too.

Not ideal.

But no reason to panic with the starter.

He did, after all, finish tied for third amongst goalies with a .922 save percentage last season. He did, of course, rock the NHL’s second-best goals-against at 2.22 last season.

He did, of course, lead all backstops with nine shutouts last season.

“You have to have a short-term memory when you’re a goalie,” Markstrom said.

But, perhaps, not always.