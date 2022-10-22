Jonathan Huberdeau certainly wasn’t about to rock shorts and sandals to the Saddledome on Saturday morning.

Not with the season’s first dump of snow catching the relative newcomer to the Calgary Flames slightly off guard.

The Lambo — if he still had it — would be tucked in the cozy confines of a heated garage, too, in favour for the rougher-and-tumbler Ford F150 now in the driveway.

“That was a wakeup call this morning,” Huberdeau said of the unexpected snowfall with 15 to 25 centimetres in the forecast a jump from the roughly five centimetres of snow predicted by Environment Canada a day ago.

“I forgot about it, actually. I knew it was going to snow and then this morning I got up and I was a little late and I saw the snow on my car so I was like, ‘I better get going.'”

A snowfall warning is in effect for Southern Alberta.

Huberdeau, who spent the past 10 seasons in the Sunshine State with the Florida Panthers before a summer blockbuster moved he and MacKenzie Weegar to Calgary, must’ve missed the memo.

“They’ve been kind of pumped up for the weather so far here,” said Flames pivot Elias Lindholm, Huberdeau’s centre through most of the first four games of action. “We were like, just wait a couple weeks here. Everyone was a little shocked and surprised.

“It is what it is.”

Despite the cozy confines of Sunrise, Huberdeau — a product of Saint-Jerome, Quebec — is far from foreign to snow.

This much, this soon, though?

After hitting 25 degrees on Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday highs of 24 degrees?

“It’s been a while,” paused Huberdeau, who has four points (one goal, three assists) through four games this season.

“Naw…it’s fine. It’s just like…yesterday was like nothing and today…

“It could’ve been a little less snow.”