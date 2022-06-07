Montreal Canadiens hire four-time Olympic medalist Marie-Philip Poulin

The Montreal Canadiens have added another big name to their front office.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Marie-Philip Poulin, a four-time Olympic medalist and two-time World champion with the Canadian national team, would be joining the organization as a player development consultant.

According to a press release, Poulin — who is still pursuing her playing career — will be called upon to join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills. She will work in collaboration with the director of player development, Rob Ramage, and the director of hockey development Adam Nicholas. She will hold the position part-time.

The Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/hmlYDTDtTv — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 7, 2022

Owner, President and CEO of the Club de hockey Canadien, Geoff Molson said he hopes the 31-year-old’s presence will help the Habs further develop a “winning culture.” Her hiring is also “another step towards achieving the diversity” the Canadiens want to establish within their front office.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Marie-Philip Poulin to our hockey development department,” said Kent Hughes. “Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players. Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization.”

Poulin recently captained Canada’s Olympic gold-medal-winning hockey team, where she became the first hockey player, man or woman, to score in four Olympic gold-medal games (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).