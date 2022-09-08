SportsHockeyMaple LeafsFlames

Hospital names wing after Flames’ Nazem Kadri after generous $1M donation

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Sep 8 2022, 5:29 pm
Hospital names wing after Flames’ Nazem Kadri after generous $1M donation
Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Nazem Kadri is leaving his legacy behind at a hospital in his hometown.

Announced on Thursday at a ceremony on-site, the Calgary Flames forward made a $1 million donation in support of the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at the London Health Sciences Centre.

In his honour, the hospital will be naming the wing the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre.

“As a kid growing up in London, Ontario, my community was very important to me and my family. As I get older, I’d like to lead, contribute, and give back to the community that raised me,” Kadri said in a video. “Please join me for transforming surgical care for patients across our community.”

Kadri was born in London, before closing out his junior hockey with the London Knights after two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers.

A 2009 Leafs draft pick who spent 10 seasons in Toronto, Kadri joined the Flames on a $49 million contract this offseason, just a few weeks removed from winning the Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

“I obviously like the direction of the team,” Kadri said earlier this summer. “The moves we’ve made thus far, I think it’s been a great rebound. I always appreciated the Calgary Flames fanbase. All of those played a key contributor into making my decision.”

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.