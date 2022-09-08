Nazem Kadri is leaving his legacy behind at a hospital in his hometown.

Announced on Thursday at a ceremony on-site, the Calgary Flames forward made a $1 million donation in support of the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at the London Health Sciences Centre.

In his honour, the hospital will be naming the wing the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre.

Nazem Kadri has made a donation of $1-million in support of the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at London Health Sciences Centre. It will now be know as the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre. pic.twitter.com/PAKQ6MHvru — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) September 8, 2022

“As a kid growing up in London, Ontario, my community was very important to me and my family. As I get older, I’d like to lead, contribute, and give back to the community that raised me,” Kadri said in a video. “Please join me for transforming surgical care for patients across our community.”

The Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre is the first of its kind in Ontario and a leader in surgical innovation, which is changing patient care on a global scale.@43_Kadri @KadriFoundation @LHSCCanada pic.twitter.com/DqGvizRCUw — LHSF Canada (@LHSFCanada) September 8, 2022

Kadri was born in London, before closing out his junior hockey with the London Knights after two seasons with the Kitchener Rangers.

A 2009 Leafs draft pick who spent 10 seasons in Toronto, Kadri joined the Flames on a $49 million contract this offseason, just a few weeks removed from winning the Stanley Cup as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

“I obviously like the direction of the team,” Kadri said earlier this summer. “The moves we’ve made thus far, I think it’s been a great rebound. I always appreciated the Calgary Flames fanbase. All of those played a key contributor into making my decision.”