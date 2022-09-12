Flames sign journeyman NHL centre Cody Eakin on a tryout contract

The Calgary Flames are bringing NHL journeyman Cody Eakin into their training camp mix.

On Sunday evening, the Flames announced they’d signed the 32-year-old centre to a professional tryout contract, more commonly known as a PTO.

It’ll be a tough roster to crack for Eakin, though, with the Flames having all of Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman as natural centres in their current depth chart. Perhaps a move to the wing could be in order for Eakin, who shoots left.

This past year, Eakin had four goals, and eight assists for a total of 12 points in 69 games in 2021-22 for the Buffalo Sabres. Eakin was originally chosen by the Washington Capitals in the 3rd round with the 85th overall pick in the 2009 NHL draft.

In total, Cody Eakin has played 11 seasons in the NHL. He’s put up 110 goals and 146 assists in 701 games, for a total of 256 career points. So far, he’s played for the Sabres, Capitals, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and his hometown Winnipeg Jets. His most prolific pro season came in 2018-19 with the Golden Knights (the second in the team’s existence), where he scored 22 goals and 19 assists for a total of 41 points.