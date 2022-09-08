Flames clap back at homophobic comments after supporting Pride

The Calgary Flames aren’t here for anyone’s bigotry after supporting Pride.

Ahead of this past weekend’s Calgary Pride parade, the Flames changed their profile picture on their social media accounts in order to support their local community.

Additionally, the team added a series of Pride-themed wallpapers to offer their fans a chance to celebrate both their favourite hockey club and their identity.

Unfortunately, a few bigoted fans weren’t too happy with that decision.

Twitter user @cmcalgary shared a few screenshots of the team’s replies to Facebook commenters.

“Tom, you took the time to stop and post this, so it seems odd to imply you don’t care,” the Flames replied to one commenter posting a GIF saying he didn’t “give a damn.”

“Is it June again?” another commenter asked, in reference to the traditional June Pride month.

“No, it’s September and Calgary Pride happens in September, with the parade on Sunday,” the Flames replied. “We change our avatars for Stampede, Hockey Fights Cancer, winter holidays, Halloween, Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night, etc. This isn’t a new thing. Also, we’re a member of our community and are proud to participate and support a variety of events and initiatives, like being involved in the parade for a number of years.”

What a reply.

Hopefully, the commenters’ public shaming at the hands of their favourite hockey team helped both embarrass and educate them, and makes them think twice next time they’re about to post bigotry on the internet.