Milan Lucic had the time of his life after winning World Championship gold

Things haven’t always gone quite the way Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic would’ve wanted over the last few seasons of his career, but you’d never know that from how he partied this weekend.

Lucic looked like the happiest person in the world on Sunday in Tampere, Finland, when celebrating Canada’s World Championship gold medal win over Germany.

In a video Lucic shared on Instagram (then posted to Twitter by the Missin Curfew podcast), the Calgary forward was seen leading chants and cheers to the tune of Gala Rizzatto’s epic pop ballad “Freed From Desire” from inside Canada’s dressing room post-game.

Nobody deserves that Gold Medal more than Big Looch 🇨🇦🥇🍻 pic.twitter.com/XHyOLEXWPJ — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) May 29, 2023

Down 1-0 and 2-1 at various points in the contest, Canada ultimately came out on top by a 5-2 score over Germany to secure the win.

In 10 games for Canada at this year’s tournament, Lucic potted two goals and added two assists en route to the team’s 28th gold medal.

“To be able to win the World Championship and have my family, my wife and kids and my mom and other family members here… I think I had 12 people here to celebrate this with me… it means a lot. I’m so grateful to have been part of this group,” Lucic said via NHL.com’s Aaron Vickers.

Lucic: "To be able to win the World Championship and have my family, my wife and kids and my mom and other family members here…I think I had 12 people here to celebrate this with me…it means a lot. I'm so grateful to have been part of this group." #IIHFWorlds https://t.co/2c8shI2p36 — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 28, 2023

It’s the first major trophy Lucic has won since 2011, when his Boston Bruins ousted the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of a legendary final.

Though Lucic surely could’ve made Canada’s roster in previous seasons, it was actually the first time in his career that he’d joined the national team for any competition.

Lucic, a 34-year-old Vancouver native, heads into free agency this summer without a contract for the first time since 2016, when he signed a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

He had seven goals and 12 assists in 19 games for the Flames this past season, his fourth year with the team.